Longueuil police investigate gun found in Boucherville parking lot
Longueuil police were called to respond to a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Complex 2020 in Boucherville at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspects had fled the scene by the time the officers responded.
At 11:30 p.m. Longueuil police were called to the same parking lot about a gun that was found near where the fight was reported.
READ MORE: Longueuil police investigate double homicide in Brossard
A silencer was also found near the gun.
“The firearm that was found is not related to the [Brossard] double murder,” stated Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.
Longueuil police roped off a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the scene through the early morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.