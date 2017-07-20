Crime
July 20, 2017 10:10 am

Longueuil police investigate gun found in Boucherville parking lot

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Longueuil police were called to respond to a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Complex 2020 in Boucherville at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time the officers responded.

At 11:30 p.m. Longueuil police were called to the same parking lot about a gun that was found near where the fight was reported.

A silencer was also found near the gun.

“The firearm that was found is not related to the [Brossard] double murder,” stated Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

Longueuil police roped off a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the scene through the early morning.

 

