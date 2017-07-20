Free Premier’s K-Days pancake breakfast Thursday at Alberta Legislature

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is hosting a K-Days pancake breakfast at the Legislature grounds Thursday morning.

The free breakfast takes place between 7 a.m. And 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Legislature in downtown Edmonton.

READ MORE: Canadian bacon pickle balls, jalapeno lemonade among new K-Days midway food

There will be live entertainment from musical guests Nuela Charles and Asani.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., there will be free LRT from Churchill Station to Grandin Station and free shuttle bus service will be running from Corona Station (107 Street and Jasper Ave) to the south Legislature Grounds.

READ MORE: K-Days changes and additions among Northlands summer plans

K-Days will kick off Friday, following the annual parade through downtown Edmonton.

WATCH: One of the summers biggest festivals is almost here. Caiti Farquharson from Northlands gives a preview of the new midway treats, attractions and entertainment at this year’s K Days.