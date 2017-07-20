Politics
Free Premier’s K-Days pancake breakfast Thursday at Alberta Legislature

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley serves up pancakes at the Premier's annual Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 10, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is hosting a K-Days pancake breakfast at the Legislature grounds Thursday morning.

The free breakfast takes place between 7 a.m. And 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Legislature in downtown Edmonton.

There will be live entertainment from musical guests Nuela Charles and Asani.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., there will be free LRT from Churchill Station to Grandin Station and free shuttle bus service will be running from Corona Station (107 Street and Jasper Ave) to the south Legislature Grounds.

K-Days will kick off Friday, following the annual parade through downtown Edmonton.

