Okanagan flood damage assessed in public parks and trails

The high water levels may have dropped and flooding concerns are all but over for the Okanagan but the record water levels have left a wake of their own.

Numerous parks in the Central Okanagan Regional District (RDCO) are still closed as many trails are damaged.

Closed parks include,

Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour

Hardy Falls Regional Park

Mill Creek Regional Park

Fintry Community Park Access

Killiney Beach Community Park

RDCO spokesperson Bruce Smith said an assessment of the repair costs is not complete, but they will be significant.

In West Kelowna, the Gellatly Road lakeside walkway remains closed until late August.