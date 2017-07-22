Here’s what you were talking about this week on social media

From the Global News Social Desk, here are the top stories from the past week that resonated with our audience.

The City of Toronto said building stairs to access this park would cost up to $150,000. So this senior took matters into his own hands and got it done for $550.

You shared, liked, retweeted and commented on this story more than 30,000 times. So this clearly struck a chord. Now, the city is removing the senior’s DIY project.



Story continues below we need more people like him, a good citizen. — ~•°♥ F4nja ♥°•~ (@f4nja) July 20, 2017

A golden retriever lived up to his breed when he plunged into Long Island Sound, N.Y., to save an exhausted baby deer floating in the water.

With more than 28,000 shares, retweets, reactions and comments, this was easily one of the top stories of the week.

Storm you are a hero! Absolutely the best breed! #goldenretriever — Sue Patrick (@canucked93) July 17, 2017

After forgetting to mention Alberta in his Canada 150 speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the Calgary Stampede.

The video and article about Trudeau flipping flapjacks has more than 15,000 reactions… and some made a point to remind the prime minister about his flub.

An Indiana woman didn’t want her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste, so she threw a party for the homeless.

The bride-to-be said she decided that rather than throw away the food, she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters. She cheerfully greeted and welcomed her guests when they arrived to attend the Saturday party.

This selfless story had more than 15,000 shares, retweets, reactions and comments.

That's one of the sweetest things. well done lady. sure u will get lots of points from the big guy, — harry singh (@ravecan1) July 17, 2017

A truly heartwarming Canadian story. As firefighters, police officers and other officials stayed behind to protect the city, the local Tim Hortons managed to keep its doors open.

It’s understaffed, so customers, including police officers, often have to get behind the counter to help workers get things done.

This local story resonated with Global News readers, who shared, reacted and commented on it more than 17,000 times.

Awesome. Sounds like the Canadian thing to do. — Susan Zsoldos (@SusanZsoldos) July 17, 2017

A group of 48 Australian firefighters left Sydney for Canada on Wednesday to battle the wildfires in British Columbia. As many as 32,000 people were still unable to return to their homes as of then.

The support was definitely noticed by Global News readers, who shared, commented and reacted to the news more than 9,800 times.

