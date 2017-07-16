Williams Lake Tim Hortons stays open after wildfire evacuation to serve RCMP, firefighters

Thousands of people have left Williams Lake and the surrounding areas as a windy Saturday blew a number of wildfires closer to the city.

But Williams Lake isn’t completely empty.

Firefighters, police officers and other officials have stayed behind to protect the city and when they need to get a coffee and a bite to eat, they line up at the local Tim Hortons, which has managed to keep its doors open.

It hasn’t been easy.

There is not enough staff to meet demand so owner Vic Sharman and his family have been working around the clock.

Customers, including police officers, often have to get behind the counter to help workers get things done.

Sharman’s wife Lyda said they are happy to be doing their part.

“I’m making some BLT sandwiches for the RCMP and the fire people and helping out the community. We didn’t think we’d be open but they all came in and they wanted to be fed so we’re doing it,” she said, as she places lettuce and tomato on slices of bread.

“I’m proud to have these people here with us and proud to serve them,” son Alek Sharman said.

Alek said he is also proud of how the community has come together.

He then returns to work and starts making coffee.

“I’ve got to get back after it,” he said.