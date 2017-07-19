Waste Management Squad promotes good composting habits in Pointe-Claire

Not sure how to compost? Pointe-Claire’s new waste management squad is here to help.

Four environmental science students from McGill University and the Université de Sherbrooke will be patrolling the streets of Pointe-Claire this summer to promote good waste habits.

One of their key goals is to encourage people to compost.

“Our waste management squad will come to your door if you’d like to learn how to better do composting: which waste materials go in which bin, they will do educational sessions at seniors centers. They will also go to multi-residential buildings,” explained Pointe-Claire deputy mayor Kelly Thorstad-Cullen.

The squad has an arsenal of tools to educate the public.

They’ll be promoting the use of the “kitchen cone” for example, a cone-shaped basket for composting in the kitchen.

“Basically, you use it to put all your food scraps from your kitchen, and you put newspaper in it so it works like a bag,” said waste management squad member Judith Largy-Nadeau.

“When it’s full, you take it out and put it in your rolling compost bin because newspaper is compostable.”

Those who are unclear on what goes in the compost, recycling or garbage bin can make an appointment by calling city hall and the squad will visit their home.

“We go to their homes and bring all the tools that we offer, then we explain all the tools,” said squad member Dainava Blayney.

The creation of the waste management squad was partially motivated by backlash to Pointe-Claire’s new policy of picking up garbage once every two weeks.

One resident told Global News he had two weeks worth of diapers at his house, and wished officials would bring back weekly garbage collection.

The city said it hopes the squad will help residents get used to the new reality.

“The landfills in Quebec are full, so this [weekly garbage pick-up] is not an option. There are laws that are going to be implements across the province by 2020, I believe, so we just want to be ahead of the game,” said Thorstad-Cullen.

“We want to help our residents get there before there is a pressure to get there.”