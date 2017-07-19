Calgary paracyclist’s stolen $10K bike returned: ‘I’m just so fortunate’

A $10,000 customized bike stolen Monday from Kas Duong just weeks ahead of a national cycling competition has been returned, the paracyclist told Global News Wednesday.

“Two police just brought it to me,” she said. “They said it was in a house on Memorial at 44 Street. They said an anonymous caller called them and told them it was in the house.

“I was just in shock; I didn’t know what to say.”

Duong suffered a stroke at age seven, causing her to have limited mobility on her right side. Her trike, which she’s ridden and trained on for three years, has a special kit attaching the two wheels on the back and has all the gearing on the left-hand side of the handle bars to help her stay balanced.

When it was stolen, Duong said she was devastated.

“I felt a part of me was gone,” she said. “To see that somebody could actually take it and not even think twice and not think about what it could mean to somebody.

“I’m just so fortunate and grateful that it’s returned.”

Duong said there are a few broken parts, but it’s still in one piece. She thinks repairs will cost about $150.

“I’m going to get right back on my bike and start riding and be more hopeful, for sure.”

Calgary police said a tip from the public led them to recover Duong’s bike. No one was in custody and no charges were pending as of Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

