‘Do you know this coastline?’: Family of missing N.S. kayaker hopes photos will provide answers

The family of a missing Nova Scotia kayaker is hoping that a series of photos he took may provide his location.

The photos were found on 32-year-old Jason McGrath’s camera, which was discovered, along with his kayak, on July 11.

According to the Searching for Jason McGrath Facebook page, the four photos were taken within a minute of each other.

“Do you know this coastline?” an edited version of one of the photos reads.

Attempts to contact the family were not immediately returned.

McGrath is described as white with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that he was last seen around noon on July 9 in the area of Cape George.

Mcgrath’s kayak was found two days later near Judique, N.S.

The Mounties told Global News on Wednesday that their search is still ongoing and they have conducted a thorough search of the area, which encompasses 89 square kilometres.

On Saturday, an RCMP dive team searched the area where McGrath’s kayak was found.

They deployed sonar along with their dive team but were unsuccessful.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of McGrath to contact them at 902-863-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers.