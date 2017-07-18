Northlands will allow Edmonton Pro-Life booth at K-Days after all

Edmonton Pro-Life says it will be able to set up a display at this year’s K-Days after initially being denied a booth.

In a statement to Global News Tuesday night, Northlands said it came to an agreement with Edmonton Pro-Life “that will allow EPL to have a booth at K-Days 2017.”

“This decision comes following productive discussions between the parties to find an amicable resolution. EPL has had a booth at K-Days for over 15 consecutive years, and appreciates the opportunity to continue being on site during Edmonton’s largest summer festival.”

In a post on its Facebook page, Edmonton Pro-Life said:

“We stand by our work and in no way is our work ‘hateful,’ ‘graphic,’ ‘aggressive,’ ‘spiteful,’ ‘terrorizing,'” the post read. “These are all gross mischaracterizations, perpetuated by those who cannot handle truth.”

In January, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Edmonton Pro-Life was informed by an exhibit sales specialist that the booth was no longer allowed because Northlands adopted a new policy prohibiting “political and religious organizations.”

In a letter, JCCF asked that Northlands reconsider its decision.

“After more than 15 years of uninterrupted booths at K-Days, Northlands has provided insufficient and unintelligible justification for the decision,” it said.

“In our view, it is apparent that the exclusion of EPL is related solely to the content of its expression, and not to any legitimate application of the ‘new policy.'”

The JCCF said Northlands’ decision to deny the booth was an infringement of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Northlands values the rights and freedoms protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Northlands communications manager Lori Cote said last month.

Cote said Northlands reviewed customer feedback and business practices to provide the best guest experience to its customers.

“On Jan. 6, 2017m Edmonton Pro-Life was advised of our decision to not include their organization in this event and that time they did not express any concerns with our decision.”

K-Days runs from July 21-30. It includes an outdoor midway, musical entertainment, food, as well as indoor activities, including several halls in the Expo Centre filled with over 350 exhibits.