Southern Alberta home to unique ‘Top 7 over 70’ seniors award

A new awards program celebrating southern Alberta seniors is unique in Canada.

The Top 7 over 70 awards was created by Jim Gray as a way to recognize seniors for their entrepreneurial spirit in Calgary, the municipal districts of Foothills, Rocky View and Bighorn, and Kananaskis and Banff.

“The purpose is to publicize the contribution to our society from seniors in economic and social terms and to inspire more seniors to be active,” Jim Gray said.

“It has to be distinctively something people have done after 70. It’s not getting credit for something you did when you were 30,40 or 50, and now you’ve lived past 70 and you’re clipping coupons.”

There are about 180,000 seniors in Calgary.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Tuesday the awards could inspire Calgarians in their golden years to become more involved in the community.

“It’s not a ‘put you out to pasture’ award. It’s really, ‘let’s recognize and honour what you’re doing now.’”

Gray said seniors are living longer and healthier lives, and are making larger and larger contributions to society.

“We’re just saying, ‘Hey, we’re putting up our hand and in this parade, we’re participants, too,’” he said.

Nominations are open until Sept. 7 and a gala is being planned for Oct. 2.