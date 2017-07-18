$500k donation to LHSC results in provincial-first in brain surgery

The London Health Sciences Centre has achieved a medical first in brain surgery in Ontario thanks to a $500,000 donation.

The funding, from the CEO of Domino’s Pizza of Canada Ltd. Michael Schlater and his wife Lilibeth, allowed for LHSC to acquire the Renishaw Neuromate, a surgical robot.

The robot places electrodes in the brain that show doctors where seizures are coming from and contributes to faster and safer diagnostic procedures for those with epilepsy. It was used in a stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedure in April at LHSC for the first time in Ontario in an operation led by Dr. David Steven.

“Use of the robot speeds the total procedure time and allows us to plan trajectories previously impossible, both of which make surgery safer and more accurate.”

London Health Sciences Foundation President and CEO John MacFarlane noted that this is one of many generous donations from the Schlaters, who have now donated over $1 million to London’s hospitals.

“Mike and Lilibeth generously support so many good causes across Canada — and in Southwestern Ontario in particular,” says MacFarlane.

“We are humbly pleased that they continue to advance health care by supporting medical excellence at LHSC.”

Michael Schlater, originally from the United States but now living in the Windsor area, has been treated for epilepsy as has one of his daughters.

“Lilibeth and I consider it a privilege to be able to support Dr. Steven’s initiatives in delivering world-class medical services to his patients,” says Michael Schlater. “We hope this surgical robot will enable the hospital to remain at the forefront in treating neurological disorders.”

