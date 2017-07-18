Brick wall collapses on two workers in Outremont

A brick wall collapsed on two workers at a construction site in Outremont late Tuesday morning.

Montreal firefighters were first on the scene with their rescue unit and quickly secured the perimeter in an alley near Lajoie Avenue and Hutchinson Street.

They handed the case over to Quebec’s worker health and safety board (CNESST), whose investigators arrived around 12:15 p.m.

According to TVA, the construction workers were renovating at the time of the collapse and were found beneath the fallen wall.

They were conscious and transported to hospital.

It is still unknown what caused the wall to collapse.