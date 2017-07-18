Canada
July 18, 2017 3:34 pm
Updated: July 18, 2017 3:56 pm

Brick wall collapses on two workers in Outremont

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

The wall of this garage in Outremont collapsed on two construction workers. July 18, 2017.

Sidney Dagenais
A brick wall collapsed on two workers at a construction site in Outremont late Tuesday morning.

Montreal firefighters were first on the scene with their rescue unit and quickly secured the perimeter in an alley near Lajoie Avenue and Hutchinson Street.

They handed the case over to Quebec’s worker health and safety board (CNESST), whose investigators arrived around 12:15 p.m.

According to TVA, the construction workers were renovating at the time of the collapse and were found beneath the fallen wall.

They were conscious and transported to hospital.

It is still unknown what caused the wall to collapse.

Global News