Get used to new political conversation in BC: SFU professor

British Columbia gets its first NDP government in 16 years on Tuesday and one political scientist thinks residents of the province should get used to a change in the conversation.

Simon Fraser University political science professor David Moscrop says you’re probably used to hearing this from the BC Liberals.

“Economic development that surrounded LNG, energy projects, that was their shtick,” he said. “They were more interested in balancing the budget and developing surpluses.”

But Moscrop says get used to this kind of talk from the NDP.

“They’re going to be a lot less interested in tax breaks and a lot more interested in preserving that income and redistributing it in things like daycare and cutting bridge tolls. Much more focus on equity, much more focus on redistribution and less of a focus on energy and policy for instance. It’s going to be a lot more different than we’re used to,” he added.

NDP Leader John Horgan will be sworn in as premier at 2 p.m. His cabinet will be sworn in right after that.