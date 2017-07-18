One man in custody after shooting in Abbotsford B.C. neighbourhood

Abbotsford Police say they responded to reports of a shooting Monday night.

They got the call just after 11 pm of a possible car crash and drivers fighting with each other on Hawthorne Avenue and moments later, received reports of shots being fired at a home in the 33200 block of the same street.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a possible gunshot wound and he was then taken to hospital.

A severely damaged vehicle was also seen leaving the area.

The driver was arrested and remains in custody.

Police say the motive is unclear but does not appear to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department.