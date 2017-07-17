Sports
July 17, 2017 1:17 pm

NHL player Carter Rowney brings Stanley Cup home to Alberta town

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Carter Rowney returned to his northwestern Alberta hometown of Sexsmith this weekend, where he carried the Stanley Cup at a parade in his honour.

A A

About 2,000 people turned out in a northwestern Alberta town on the weekend to cheer a Stanley Cup champion.

Pittsburgh Penguins‘ forward Carter Rowney was in Sexsmith Sunday, where he carried the famous cup during a parade in his honour.

“It’s been pretty crazy, it’s pretty surreal,” Rowney said to CJXX.

“That welcoming I got when I got off the bus, that’s cool. And that makes it more special, and I’m just going to cherish it.”

Rowney was also presented with the key to the town, posed for countless pictures with fans and signed autographs by the score.

The 28-year-old player helped Pittsburgh beat the Nashville Predators in last month’s Stanley Cup final. Rowney was signed to a two-year deal with the Penguins last spring.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup with 2-0 win over Predators

Sexsmith is about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, near Grande Prairie.

— With files from Trevor Snell, CJXX

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carter Rowney
Carter Rowney NHL
Carter Rowney parade
Edmonton sports
Grande Prairie
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins Carter Rowney
Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup
Sexsmith
Sexsmith parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News