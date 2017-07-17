Toronto paramedic among 2 killed after crash in Haliburton

A multi-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a group of motorcyclists claimed the lives of a Toronto paramedic and his partner over the weekend in Haliburton County.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on Saturday, July 15 around 5 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 118 crossed the centre line and struck four of seven motorcycles going westbound.

The incident took place between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East Township.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims have been identified by friends and family as George Eliadis and Shari Keyes-Williams. Eliadis was a deputy commander with Toronto Paramedic Services.

There’s no word yet if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.