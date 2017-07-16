All smiles during Ste-Catherine Street Festival

What do you get when you mix some of Montreal’s best food, businesses and local artists all in the same place, at the same time?

The Ste-Catherine Street Festival, of course.

The sidewalk sale kicked off its 20th edition this weekend. It stretches along Ste-Catherine Street between Guy and Aylmer streets.

Beautiful day for the iconic Ste-Catherine St., sidewalk sale. pic.twitter.com/Wzxzsh6xvO — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 16, 2017

“The sidewalk sale brings everybody out for the day,” said Mark Fergenbaum. “It gets everyone involved, puts everyone in a good mood. There’s tons of great deals in the street … and it’s just nice to see everyone out and about and smiling, that’s really what it’s about.”

The festival isn’t only about the deals. There’s dozens of restaurants lined up along the street, giving out samples and specials to hungry customers.

More than restaurants and shops, the festival features tons of local artisans like Creations Kascha.

READ MORE: 19th Annual Ste-Catherine Street festival takes over downtown Montreal

For them, the event is great exposure and a nice opportunity to encounter new clients.

“I think it’s great. It’s the longest in Canada and it makes us really special,” said Sonya Szczygiel. “It’s exciting!”

The borough of Ville-Marie expects around 300,000 people to pass through Ste-Catherine Street, over the weekend.

“Ste-Catherine is the link between the west side, the east side — it’s the artery that brings everyone together,” said Charles Roy.