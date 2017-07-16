Canada
RCMP politely urge country music festivalgoers to dance ‘while wearing clothing’

RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said they’ve had one report of public nudity at Craven Country Thunder.

Saskatchewan RCMP were politely reminding all Craven Country Thunder attendees who like to “dance like nobody’s watching” to do so while wearing clothing.

On Saturday, police announced one report of public nudity on the grounds.

“With regards to the public nudity, we definitely support people having fun out here on site,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said.

“We do realize, sometimes, that people feel inspired. However, if you feel inspired to dance like nobody’s watching, we just ask that you do it while wearing clothing.”

RCMP said the reality is that other people at the event are watching.

According to Sunday morning numbers, there were no more reports of public nudity.

The four-day festival north of Regina concludes with a Sunday evening performance by country music star Keith Urban.

