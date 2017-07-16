RCMP politely urge country music festivalgoers to dance ‘while wearing clothing’
Saskatchewan RCMP were politely reminding all Craven Country Thunder attendees who like to “dance like nobody’s watching” to do so while wearing clothing.
On Saturday, police announced one report of public nudity on the grounds.
“With regards to the public nudity, we definitely support people having fun out here on site,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said.
“We do realize, sometimes, that people feel inspired. However, if you feel inspired to dance like nobody’s watching, we just ask that you do it while wearing clothing.”
READ MORE: Police hope for a safe weekend at the Country Thunder Music Festival
RCMP said the reality is that other people at the event are watching.
According to Sunday morning numbers, there were no more reports of public nudity.
The four-day festival north of Regina concludes with a Sunday evening performance by country music star Keith Urban.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.