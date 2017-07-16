Montreal police investigate shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police are investigating what is being described as an attempted murder in Côte-des-Neiges Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 5 a.m. reporting gunshots and an injured man on Linton Avenue, near Decelles Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was shot both on his upper and lower body,” SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to police, preliminary reports indicate the suspect shot the victim from inside a vehicle.

Couture confirmed the victim is known to police.

Investigators are at the scene and are trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting.