July 16, 2017 8:44 am

One ticket claims $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto, Oct.17, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Richard Plume
TORONTO – A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 10, 12, 27, 29, 34 and 48 with the bonus number being 39.

The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 19 will again be approximately $5 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

