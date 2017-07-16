One ticket claims $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO – A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 10, 12, 27, 29, 34 and 48 with the bonus number being 39.

The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 19 will again be approximately $5 million.