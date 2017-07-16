Sports
July 16, 2017 6:51 am

BC Lions pounce on winless Ti-Cats

By Reporter  CKNW

The BC Lions were victorious over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday night, maintaining their perfect away record.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press
A A

The BC Lions continued their perfect away record with a 41-26 win in Hamilton.

Backup quarterback Travis Lulay came into the game after starter Jonathan Jennings couldn’t carry on after taking a hit from Duron Colman on the first play from scrimmage.

Lulay threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns in the win. BC starts the new season with a 3-1 record.

READ MORE: BC Lions down Montreal Alouettes on the road

Receiver Nick Moore had a career high 220-yard game on 10 catches and scoring a touchdown.

After Week 4, BC sits in second place in the West Division – with Edmonton leading the way with a 3-0 record.

The Lions are 3-0 when playing outside of B.C. Place Stadium, but return home on Friday July 21 to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Lions
BC Lions vs Hamilton Ti-Cats
CFL
CFL Football
Football
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Saturday night CFL game
Who won the Lions game Saturday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News