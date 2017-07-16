BC Lions pounce on winless Ti-Cats

The BC Lions continued their perfect away record with a 41-26 win in Hamilton.

Backup quarterback Travis Lulay came into the game after starter Jonathan Jennings couldn’t carry on after taking a hit from Duron Colman on the first play from scrimmage.

Lulay threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns in the win. BC starts the new season with a 3-1 record.

Receiver Nick Moore had a career high 220-yard game on 10 catches and scoring a touchdown.

After Week 4, BC sits in second place in the West Division – with Edmonton leading the way with a 3-0 record.

The Lions are 3-0 when playing outside of B.C. Place Stadium, but return home on Friday July 21 to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.