July 15, 2017 3:14 pm
Updated: July 15, 2017 3:20 pm

Two vehicle collision closes Highway 59 near Brokenhead First Nation

By Reporter  Global News

Police said people heading in the direction can expect delays.

Austin Siragusa/Global News
Manitoba RCMP have closed a portion of Highway 59 just north of Brokenhead First Nation, after a two vehicle collision Saturday.

Police said multiple people suffered serious injuries.

Officials are still on scene, and said the highway will remain closed for some time.

A detour is in place, and police said anyone travelling in the direction can expect delays.

