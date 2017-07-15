Two vehicle collision closes Highway 59 near Brokenhead First Nation
A A
Manitoba RCMP have closed a portion of Highway 59 just north of Brokenhead First Nation, after a two vehicle collision Saturday.
Police said multiple people suffered serious injuries.
Officials are still on scene, and said the highway will remain closed for some time.
A detour is in place, and police said anyone travelling in the direction can expect delays.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.