Canada
July 15, 2017 3:06 pm
Updated: July 15, 2017 3:41 pm

Fire ban issued in several Saskatchewan provincial parks

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan government has issued restrictions on open fires in several provincial parks and recreation sites.

File / Global News
A A

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport has issued restrictions on open fires in several provincial parks and recreation sites due to extreme fire hazards.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw under temporary fire ban

The fire ban includes:

  • Buffalo Pound Provincial Park;
  • Coldwell recreation site;
  • Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park;
  • Cypress Lake recreation site;
  • Danielson Provincial Park;
  • Douglas Provincial Park;
  • Elbow Harbour recreation site; and
  • Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

Ministry officials said the fire ban will stay in place until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Saskatoon gearing up to beat the heat

Self-contained portable gas heating devices and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves, and charcoal briquettes will be permitted at park discretion.

To report any fires observed in these parks, contact Park Watch at 1-800-667-1788. If the blaze appears to be out of control, call 911.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buffalo Pound Provincial Park
Coldwell Recreation Site
Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
Cypress Lake Recreation Site
Danielson Provincial Park
Douglas Provincial Park
Elbow Harbour Recreation Site
Fire Ban
open fires
Provincial Parks
Sask Ministry of Parks
Sask Provincial Parks
Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News