Police say prolific Vancouver Island offender back in custody

Police in Saanich say an offender was taken back into custody merely an hour after being released.

In a release, police say they initially received a call for an intoxicated man at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

When officers attended the scene, they discovered the man had breached a probation order by consuming alcohol, and was taken into custody.

He was released once he’d sobered up, and charges for that incident are being considered.

Then an hour later, they say officers noticed the same man spray-painting the side of Saanich Municipal Hall right next door to the police station.

When he was arrested again, officers found a small amount of drugs on him, which also breaches his probation orders.

Acting Staff Sergeant Phil Davies says, “This male’s compulsive criminal behaviour led to our decision to hold him in custody until his appearance before a Judge or Justice. We made this decision in order to protect the public from further offences.”

It’s not yet known when the 21-year-old will appear in court.