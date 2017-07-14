Ex-Soviet spy who met with Trump Jr. should testify before Intelligence panel: Democrat congressman

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says he’d like Russian-American lobbyist and former Soviet military officer Rinat Akhmetshin to testify before his panel.

California congressman Adam Schiff made the comments after The Associated Press reported that Akhmetshin attended a meeting with President Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law and campaign chairman last year.

Emails that Trump Jr. released earlier this week indicate that a Russian lawyer also attended the meeting and was there to pass along damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The Intelligence panel is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and possible links to Trump’s campaign.

Schiff says shifting explanations by Trump Jr. about the meeting are “a deeply worrying trend.”

Meanwhile, a former Trump campaign official says he has told the Intelligence panel that he “never heard the word Russia” during his time on Trump’s campaign.

Michael Caputo says he testified voluntarily in an effort to clear his name. He says he and his wife have received death threats since he’s been connected with the investigation.

Caputo served as a Trump adviser and oversaw the New York state campaign. He lived years ago in Russia, and worked for the Russian-owned Gazprom Media after returning to the United States. He says he was never asked about his time in the country while on the campaign.