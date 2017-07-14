Two Regina nurses to have their licenses suspended

Stefanie Ward and Jennifer Sanders, both licensed practical nurses (LPN), will have their licenses suspended after pleading guilty to professional misconduct.

On April 28, 2017, the two women were working at Pasqua Hospital when they brought a person into a room meant for confidential charting by health professionals. This person was not a patient of the hospital. According to their notices of hearing, Sanders started an IV and administered normal saline and then Ward administered Zofran by IV to the person.

Their notices of hearing also state that the procedures were performed:

“Without physician’s orders

Outside the scope of practice of a licensed practical nurse

Without conducting any or any appropriate assessment of the individual’s health condition

Without advising the individual of the risks of the IV treatment

Without the consent or knowledge of the Pasqua Hospital and/or the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region for the use of hospital supplies and medication

Without admitting the individual as a patient

Without charting or in any way documenting the procedure

In an area intended for health professionals only given the presence of confidential personal health information contained in patient records”

Zofran is a drug most commonly used to prevent nausea and vomiting.

Both women will have their licenses suspended for four months starting in September, and will pay for the costs of the investigation and hearing, amounting to $2,500 each.