Vaudreuil residents laugh, cry over bike path to nowhere

A bike path in Vaudreuil has become the butt of jokes on social media.

People are calling the path on Montée Cadieux “the path to nowhere,” because it abruptly stops at a patch of grass.

Some residents have taken to social media to offer creative suggestions to fix the problem.

Other residents argue it’s no joke.

“It causes me to have to bike on the main streets and sometimes it can be dangerous,” Deirdre Lapointe told Global News.

The path has been like this for years, and it’s not the only dead end path in Vaudreuil.

Marier Street also has a path that comes to a sudden halt.

“It should join. I don’t understand why they ended it there,” said cyclist Michel Denis.

The city says continuing the bike path didn’t make sense at the time it was built.

“There was no connecting, they would have been brought to the highway. So, there was no reason to make that section at that time,” said Olivier Vadnais, Vaudreuil’s director of planning services.

“Now that Transports Quebec did the bike path over the overpass, it’s logical to finish it.”

The city says say it recently got a $250,000 grant from the federal government to finish the path, connecting Montée Cadieux to Dumberry Road at a total cost of $500,000.

“It’s not just making pavement, we have to put pipes on the big ditch because we want to be as far away from the sewer,” Vadnais explained.

Work will begin this fall and the path is expected to be ready for next year.

Vaudreuil has 24,65 kms of unfinished bike paths.

The city says it’s got plans to finish the rest of the incomplete paths by 2019.