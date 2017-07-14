Dog euthanized, N.S. woman convicted of animal cruelty after SPCA investigation

A Yarmouth area woman has been handed a $500 fine and convicted of animal cruelty after Nova Scotia SPCA responded to a complaint at a home last year.

In November 2016, an SPCA officer attended a property occupied by Sunday Wallace after receiving a complaint that a dog at the home was suffering from a severe skin infection and was in need of immediate medical care.

An order was issued for the dog to get treatment, but later that day the dog was released into SPCA care.

The dog’s condition was determined as having progressed so far without veterinary intervention that euthanasia was the most humane option, according to an SPCA release.

“This is an unfortunate, sad and preventable case that should have never happened,” said chief inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg in a release.

Wallace was sentenced July 4 in Yarmouth Provincial Court and received the fine for failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal was wounded or ill.

Landsburg added in the release she was disappointed a period of probation was not included as part of the sentencing.