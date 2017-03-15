Nova Scotia couple banned from owning animals for life

A year after the Nova Scotia SPCA seized more than a dozen cats, a Nova Scotia couple have been handed a lifetime ban from owning animals.

The SPCA says Donald and Megan Amero pleaded guilty in provincial court this week to causing an animal to be in distress.

In March 2016, the SPCA says they received an anonymous complaint from a member of the public alleging there were several thin cats living inside a home in the Greywood area of Annapolis County.

When officers investigated, they discovered a total of 17 cats living in unsanitary conditions – including a mother cat with five kittens contained in a plastic kennel – all of which “were urine soaked and caked with feces,” according to the SPCA.

The SPCA says the cats and kittens suffered from a variety of medical and parasitic aliments.

After they were removed from the home, all were treated by a veterinarian and have since been rehabilitated and adopted.

The SPCA operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty and urges everyone to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the confidential toll free hotline at: 1-888-703-7722.

