Video showing abuse against dog leads to animal cruelty charge: N.S. SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA has laid animal cruelty charges against a Hantsport man after receiving “disturbing video” showing a small dog being abused.

According to the SPCA, a man has been charged with willfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a dog.

“This case is especially disturbing considering the video footage we received,” SPCA chief inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said in a release.

“We cannot go into details surrounding the case but can confirm that the dog is OK.”

Jonah Woodman, 25, is scheduled to appear in court in Kentville on March 14 to answer to the charges.