Animal cruelty investigation launched into Manitoba filmed movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

WINNIPEG — A video from the set of a film shot in Manitoba shows a German shepherd reluctantly being pushed in to a pool full of turbulent water.

The video, which was obtained by TMZ, is from the movie, A Dog’s Purpose, starring Dennis Quaid. Parts of the movie were filmed in Winnipeg and around Manitoba in 2015.

The video shows the dog frantically refusing to go in the water and clawing on the side of the pool.

WARNING: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The dog is later put into the pool of rushing water.

The American Humane Association confirms to Global News a safety representative was on site during filming and has been place on administrative leave pending a third party investigation.

At that point you can hear someone on the set yelling “cut it,” before people rushed to the dog, who appears to be submerged under water.

“We are disturbed and concerned by the footage,” the American Humane Association said in an email to Global News. “When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped.”

“We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter.”

“This dog was fearful and not properly trained for this experience. As well, there was no safe exit point for the dog to escape the turbulent water. Training for a scene like this should take place weeks – if not months – in advance to help a dog get comfortable with not only being in water of that depth, but also the turbulence,” Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky said.