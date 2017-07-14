Crime
July 14, 2017 7:22 am

Four cars set ablaze in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Four cars went up in flames in the Sud-Ouest borough early Friday morning, Friday, July 14, 2017.

Rachel Lau / Global News
Four vehicles went up in flames at around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the Sud-Ouest borough.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the fires are believed to be criminal.

Police say witnesses saw a man leaving the scene on Léa-Roback Street near Beaudoin Street.

According to Chèvrefils, two cars were originally targeted, but the fire spread to two other cars.

No injuries or evacuations were made.

