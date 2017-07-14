Investigations
Investigation closes North End intersection

By Reporter

Main Street and Polson Avenue are closed as Winnipeg police investigate an early morning incident.

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after being found in an intersection in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police are releasing very few details, but say at 1:37 a.m. she was taken to hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

A resident called officers after discovering her at Main Street and Polson Avenue.

Police have the intersection closed off Friday morning as they investigate what exactly happened.

Updates to follow.

