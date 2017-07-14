Investigation closes North End intersection
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after being found in an intersection in Winnipeg’s North End.
Police are releasing very few details, but say at 1:37 a.m. she was taken to hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.
A resident called officers after discovering her at Main Street and Polson Avenue.
Police have the intersection closed off Friday morning as they investigate what exactly happened.
Updates to follow.
