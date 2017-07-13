Traffic
Hwy 28 South closed near Crowe River Drive due to washout: OPP

Bancroft OPP issued a statement July 13 at 6:20 p.m. that a major washout has forced the closure of Highway 28 South two kilometers south of Crowe River Drive. Road crews have marked a detour from McGillivray Road to Inlet Bay and back to Highway 118. Police say the closure could last for days.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveler information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.

