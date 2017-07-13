‘Careful where you move next year:’ Fort McMurray evacuees forced to flee again

As if the stress and anxiety of being evacuated from a wildfire zone isn’t enough, imagine it happening two years in a row.

That’s the case for Sydney Scott and Tyalor Hohmann, who were forced to flee their home in Fort McMurray last year, only to have it happen to them again this year in Lac La Hache.

LISTEN: Family evacuated for a second time after escaping Fort McMurray wildfire



READ MORE: TV’s ‘Timber Kings’ fight to save log homes after B.C. wildfires destroy construction site

The pair, who are now staying with family in their hometown of Port Alberni, say among their friend’s they’ve become the butt of jokes.

“Everyone is saying, trying to keep light of it and saying ‘try to be careful where you move to next year,” Scott said.

The pair were actually packing up to move from Fort McMurray last spring as Hohmann wound down a construction contract when the fire hit.

“We didn’t know what was going on. It was really nerve wracking. The radio was going ‘Evac notice, evac notice,’ it was an absolute terrible feeling,” said Hohmann.

READ MORE: Residents of 100 Mile House won’t be allowed home for at least another week

This year, it’s déjà vu. The pair were preparing to move for work once again, this time to Vancouver Island when the evacuation order came down.

But with one evacuation under the belt already, the pair are taking it in stride this time

“The stress this time is not nearly as bad. Because it’s out of our control what can happen, what will happen. We understand that if the fire wants to take a place it will take a place. You don’t have any control over that,” said Hohmann.

LISTEN: Couple describes experience of fleeing wildfires two years in a row

“Last time we were watching the news like a hawk trying to figure out what’s going on. This time, we know from previous experiences with our emotions that it’s a little bit easier to try and take a step back and not check in quite as often,” added Scott.

The couple’s advice to other evacuees is to stick close to family and turn to government and official agencies.

And as ugly as it sounds, they warn evacuees not to rely on too many strangers for help, given the number of scams that pop up in times of disaster.

“Try to keep your emotions intact, the biggest thing is to keep your family together,” Said Hohmann.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire status Thursday: New evacuation order in place but fire crews make progress

“Relationships can get strung out during these times. Don’t freak out at your significant other just because he or she is stressed out.”

“Everybody takes it differently, it’s important to work together as a family unit to get through it,” added Scott.

-With files from Charmaine de Silva