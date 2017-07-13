Calgary man charged in 2 break-ins after homeowner was assaulted
A man who police say broke into a home through an unlocked door, then assaulted a homeowner when she woke up and confronted him has been charged.
Calgary police said the incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. on July 5 in the 1700 block of 22 Avenue N.W. The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the home.
READ MORE: Caught on camera: intruders break into Calgary home while mom at home with 2 children
Police said they were called to a second home in the 2500 block of 17 Street N.W. about 10 minutes later, where they believe the same suspect stole a few items before residents confronted him there.
The canine unit found the suspect a short distance away from the second home.
WATCH: Calgary break-in victim encourages homeowners to join community crime watch programs
Nelson Roman Twoyoungmen, 18, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of assault.
Police advise homeowners to lock their homes and garages, even when at home.
CPS provided the below additional tips to prevent break-ins:
- Always remove garage door openers from vehicles parked near your residence. Offenders will often target vehicles that have openers in them to gain access to a residence.
- Secure all of your windows and doors, even if you are home.
- Ensure your detached garage has a deadbolt lock on the door and a strong door frame.
- Keep your car keys in an unlikely place, not right beside your door for thieves to easily find.
- Keep irreplaceable documents, photos and items in an unlikely place.
- Get to know your neighbours. Report any suspicious people or activity to police immediately by calling 403-266-1234 or 911 for a crime in progress.
- If you’re going away, make sure your house looks lived in. Have someone pick up the mail, mow the lawn/shovel the snow, etc.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.