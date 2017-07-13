Calgary man charged in 2 break-ins after homeowner was assaulted

A man who police say broke into a home through an unlocked door, then assaulted a homeowner when she woke up and confronted him has been charged.

Calgary police said the incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. on July 5 in the 1700 block of 22 Avenue N.W. The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the home.

Police said they were called to a second home in the 2500 block of 17 Street N.W. about 10 minutes later, where they believe the same suspect stole a few items before residents confronted him there.

The canine unit found the suspect a short distance away from the second home.

Nelson Roman Twoyoungmen, 18, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of assault.

Police advise homeowners to lock their homes and garages, even when at home.

CPS provided the below additional tips to prevent break-ins: