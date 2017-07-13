Politics
July 13, 2017 10:50 am

Kellyanne Conway holds up signs to explain her version of the Russia probe

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Kellyane Conway uses cue cards during interview on Fox News

A A

Kellyanne Conway’s interview took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the White House counsellor held up signs to explain what exactly is happening with the Russia investigation — from her perspective.

The signs contained four words: Conclusion. Collusion. Illusion. Delusion.

During the Fox News interview, Conway addressed the latest controversy plaguing the Trump administration — Donald Trump Jr.’s email exchange that confirmed news that he met with a Russian lawyer, who allegedly promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

WATCH: SNL goes retro with ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

“I just want to review, in case you run out of time,” Conway said, while speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “This is how I see it so far.”

“This is to help all the people at home. What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No.”

Conway then crossed out the word “collusion” with a pen, and held up a new piece of paper that read “illusion” and “delusion.”

“I see illusion and delusion,” she said, adding, “So just so we’re clear everyone, four words. Conclusion, collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump Jr.
fox interview
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway conclusion sign
Kellyanne Conway interview
Kellyanne Conway interview fox
Kellyanne Conway signs
russia probe
russia us
Trump administration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News