Kellyanne Conway holds up signs to explain her version of the Russia probe

Kellyanne Conway’s interview took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the White House counsellor held up signs to explain what exactly is happening with the Russia investigation — from her perspective.

The signs contained four words: Conclusion. Collusion. Illusion. Delusion.

During the Fox News interview, Conway addressed the latest controversy plaguing the Trump administration — Donald Trump Jr.’s email exchange that confirmed news that he met with a Russian lawyer, who allegedly promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

“I just want to review, in case you run out of time,” Conway said, while speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “This is how I see it so far.”

“This is to help all the people at home. What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No.”

Conway then crossed out the word “collusion” with a pen, and held up a new piece of paper that read “illusion” and “delusion.”

“I see illusion and delusion,” she said, adding, “So just so we’re clear everyone, four words. Conclusion, collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes.”