‘No Trump Zone’: Protests planned for Donald Trump’s visit in Paris

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday morning to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of Bastille Day festivities — a celebration of French national pride.

As the two two leaders look to set aside differences on trade and climate change, protesters are planning demonstrations around the city to disrupt Trump’s visit to France.

Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord sparked outrage across Europe and anti-Trump protests are planned while he is in Paris. Macron, a staunch advocate of research to combat global warming, has beckoned “all responsible citizens,” including American scientists and researchers, to bring their fight against climate change to France.

Activists from the Paris Against Trump group have announced a series of events to protest his trip to the French capital. The protesters are planning a No Trump Zone at one of the largest squares in the city, Thursday evening.

“Trump is not welcome in Paris. We oppose his positions on the climate crisis, his anti-migrant international policy, his sexist, Islamophobic and racist measures and stances, his military intentions all over the world,” the Facebook page stated.

Trump was invited last month by Macron to celebrate Bastille Day and will attend a military parade on the Champs Elysées.

Last year during the celebrations, dozens of people were killed, including children, when a truck plowed into a large crowd watching a fireworks display in Nice.

Trump is visiting a city he has repeatedly disparaged. When he announced his decision on the climate agreement, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” And he’s repeatedly said the city has been ruined by the threat of terrorism, which he ties to immigrants.

“Paris isn’t Paris any longer,” he said in February.

— With files from the Associated Press