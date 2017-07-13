Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London and surrounding area

It could be a wet and windy morning in London and the surrounding area Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The national weather service says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across the region Thursday morning. Environment Canada says some of the storms may become severe and warnings may be issued. The primary threats are heavy rain and gusting winds up to 90 kilometres per hour in some areas.

Strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Hail is also possible.

Residents are being cautioned to prepare for severe weather and to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

The forecast for Thursday calls for morning showers and thunderstorms, then a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, high of 25 C, feeling more like 32 C with the humidex. Mainly cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers, risk of thunderstorms, low of 16 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, high of 25 C. Sunny on Satruday, high of 26 C. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Sunday, high of 25 C.