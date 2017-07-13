Quebec woman dies after falling down cliff in B.C.

A 23-year-old woman from Quebec is dead after falling down a 30 metre cliff in Valhalla Provincial Park west of Slocan, B.C.

RCMP the accident happened Tuesday, July 11, just before 3 p.m. when the victim and her two friends were hiking Gimli Peak.

Police say a witness scaled down the cliff to render assistance while another hiked 2.5 hours to retrieve help.

Search and rescue and an air ambulance were dispatched but it was discovered the woman had died in the fall.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating and have not released information about the deceased.

Gimli Ridge is said to be a short, steep route to the very edge of Valhalla Provincial Park, according to trailpeak.com.

“The slope is not exactly knees-to-chin, but it is unrelenting.”

Mt. Gimli is a shark-fin shaped mountain jutting up from the ridge.

Some believe it is a climber’s paradise.