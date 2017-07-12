Edmonton police issue plea for help to find missing 85-year-old woman

Police called on the public for help Wednesday afternoon as they try to locate an 85-year-old woman last seen in west Edmonton the previous night.

According to police, Louise Janzen left the Misericordia Hospital in the area of 87 Avenue and 169 Street at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to go for a walk. They said she was left the hospital with her walker which she uses to get around and that she was last seen heading east on 87 Avenue toward an Esso gas station at 165 Street.

Because Janzen requires medication, police said there are concerns for her well-being. They said there is no indication of foul play.

Janzen has grey hair and wears glasses. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered dress.

Anyone with information on Janzen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service’s complaint line at 780-423-4567, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit a tip online.