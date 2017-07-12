Wildfires cause road closures, Kelowna opens up reception centre for evacuees

Princeton Summerland Road and the adjacent Trans Canada Trail are closed from 1785 Princeton Summerland Road to Hembrie Mountain Road.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is asking people to respect all signs and flaggers restricting access to evacuated areas.

Highway 5A is also closed in both directions at the junction with Highway 3 from Princeton to 29 kilometres north of Princeton at Allison Lake Provincial Park.

There are no changes on evacuation orders.

There are 350 homes on evacuation order and an additional 257 on evacuation alert.

The Salvation Army in Kelowna has opened an Emergency Social Services Reception Centre for evacuees.

Anyone evacuated due to the fires can register and receive assistance.

The reception centre is in the gymnasium.

The Princeton fire is 2700 hectares and zero per cent contained.