July 12, 2017 1:20 pm

Drone video shows devastation in Boston Flats after wildfire rips through region

By Online News Producer  Global News

Dozens of homes have been torched in Boston Flats, British Columbia, as wildfires ripping across the province reduced the community to ashes.

A drone video taken on Tuesday in the Boston Flats region, near Ashcroft, gives viewers an idea of the devastation from the wildfire that ripped through the region.

All but one of the homes in the Boston Flats mobile home park have been destroyed.

The Ashcroft fire has grown to an estimated 7,300 hectares after it first broke out on Friday.

Images from the region show burned-out homes, cars and belongings. Some residents were allowed back to the area to see what was left of their homes and were overcome by emotion.

One resident, Kelsey Thorne, was lucky enough to find her cat which had survived the wildfire.

Kelsey Thorne holds her cat that survived a wildfire after finding it on the property of her home that was destroyed on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., on July 9.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Nevaeh Porter, 8, is comforted by her grandmother Angie Thorne as they view the remains of their home that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry after viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One-hundred and twenty firefighters are on scene battling the blaze, along with eight helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment.

The region remains under an evacuation order.

