Drone video shows devastation in Boston Flats after wildfire rips through region

A drone video taken on Tuesday in the Boston Flats region, near Ashcroft, gives viewers an idea of the devastation from the wildfire that ripped through the region.

All but one of the homes in the Boston Flats mobile home park have been destroyed.

The Ashcroft fire has grown to an estimated 7,300 hectares after it first broke out on Friday.

Images from the region show burned-out homes, cars and belongings. Some residents were allowed back to the area to see what was left of their homes and were overcome by emotion.

One resident, Kelsey Thorne, was lucky enough to find her cat which had survived the wildfire.

One-hundred and twenty firefighters are on scene battling the blaze, along with eight helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment.

The region remains under an evacuation order.