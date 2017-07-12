Woman charged with 1st-degree murder of St. Albert senior appearing in court

A woman accused of killing a St. Albert senior will make her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Beryl Musila, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains on Tuesday in the death of 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold.

Worsfold’s body was found in a rural area of Parkland County near Stony Plain, Alta., on Sunday two days after he was last seen.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning and his death has been deemed a homicide, although police have not released the cause of his death.

Worsfold reported his car stolen on July 2, five days before his disappearance. RCMP said the stolen Toyota Corolla was recovered Monday morning by Edmonton police.

“To be honest, given the suspicious circumstances of the disappearance – so unlike him, so out of character – we were almost prepared for bad news from the beginning,” Worsfold’s daughter Sandy told Global News Tuesday evening. “My dad was very routine… working three jobs he was always busy so we could pinpoint a lot of times where we could find him if he wasn’t at one of his various jobs.

“Immediately, our thoughts were not positive thoughts and that’s unfortunate. Of course we held out hope but ultimately, knowing him, the circumstances so, so out of the ordinary for him… It was hard to know that there was going to be a positive outcome.”

RCMP said Tuesday afternoon that the car theft was not connected with his death or disappearance.

Worsfold’s daughter told Global News that she believes at some point, Musila was a renter at a building where her father worked, however, she did not provide further details.

Musila will appear in a Sherwood Park courtroom.

