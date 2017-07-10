Grande Prairie RCMP say tips from the public lead to 5 arrests

Five people have been arrested and charged after RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a home in Grande Prairie on June 29.

Police said officers recovered a wide range of stolen items including ID cards, credit cards, cash, drugs and other items.

Four guns, three of which were loaded, were also seized.

A total of 95 charges have been laid as a result of the search warrant.

“We’re grateful to the public for advising the police of suspicious activities and helping us in working towards having safer communities,” Cpl. Eldon Chillog said on Monday. “It’s always a good thing to remove stolen firearms from the community as it’s unknown how they’ll be used.”

Bradley Forseth, 27, Austin Bates, 22, Debbie Jones, 30, Jarret Beaulieu, 26, now face several charges. A 16-year-old woman has also been charged but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are all scheduled to appear in court in July.

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to ask the public to report any suspicious activity in their community by contacting the detachment directly at 780-830-5700 or by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers.