Strathcona County named host of 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games

Strathcona County is celebrating after being named the host of the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.

More than 1,300 athletes from across the province will compete in 10 different sports, including swimming, soccer, basketball, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, 10-pin bowling and track and field.

“A warm thank you to the Strathcona Special Olympics organization for their strong support of the bid to host this incredible event,” Mayor Roxanne Carr said in a media release.

“We look forward to welcoming 1,300 participants and their families from across the province to our community and creating a fantastic and memorable shared experience for all.”

The Games are held every two years, alternating between summer and winter competitions. This year’s Summer Games took place over the weekend in Medicine Hat.

READ MORE: Medicine Hat to host the 2017 Special Olympics Summer Games

The Medicine Hat Games also served to select the members of Team Alberta, who will compete at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Nova Scotia in 2018. Athletes can then go on to be part of Team Canada, travelling to the World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.