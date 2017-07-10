Severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, central Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, parts of central and southeast Saskatchewan including the city of Regina.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.

A low pressure system will track into south-central Saskatchewan bringing this risk to the area Monday afternoon and evening.

A heat warning has been continued in southwest Saskatchewan for daytime highs in the 32 to 34 degree range Monday and temperatures falling below warning criteria Monday night as a cold front moves through, dropping temperatures closer to normal values on Tuesday.

