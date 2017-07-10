Train playing Cameco Cares concert series in Saskatoon

Train, a multi-Grammy award winning group, is coming to Saskatoon to support the new children’s hospital.

The San Francisco-based group will be hitting the stage at Saskatoon’s Delta Bessborough Hotel on Aug. 22 for the Cameco Cares concert series.

Over the years, Train has had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including Drops of Jupiter, Hey, Soul Sister, and their current hit Play that Song.

Ticket proceeds will support the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Since the Cameco Cares concert series launched in 2014, over $620,000 has been raised for different Saskatoon hospital foundations.

“This event has grown each year thanks to strong community support and efforts of our dedicated volunteers,” Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel said in a release.

“We embrace the opportunity to make a difference by raising funds for a very important community partner.”

Sarah McLachlan, Huey Lewis and the News, and the Barenaked Ladies have previously played the concert series.

CRUZ-FM has an exclusive Train pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. on July 12.

Tickets are $54.99 for general admission, $89.99 for front of stage place with no reserved seating and $125 for the VIP patio. Prices do not include ticket agency fees.

General public tickets go on sale July 14 staring at 10 a.m.