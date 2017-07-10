Canada
July 10, 2017

Police search after man falls into Rivière des Prairies in Pierrefonds

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Montreal police will resume searching for a man in his 20s who fell into the Rivière des Prairies in Pierrefonds on Sunday evening, Monday, July 10, 2017.

Montreal police spent Sunday evening searching for a man in his 20s who fell into the Rivière des Prairies around 6 p.m.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, witnesses say the current took the man east.

The search was suspended because of darkness, but is scheduled to resume at 12 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened near Riviera Street in Pierrefonds.

