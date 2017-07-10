Police search after man falls into Rivière des Prairies in Pierrefonds
A A
Montreal police spent Sunday evening searching for a man in his 20s who fell into the Rivière des Prairies around 6 p.m.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, witnesses say the current took the man east.
READ MORE: 30 homes evacuated after flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard
The search was suspended because of darkness, but is scheduled to resume at 12 p.m. Monday.
The incident happened near Riviera Street in Pierrefonds.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.