Police search after man falls into Rivière des Prairies in Pierrefonds

Montreal police spent Sunday evening searching for a man in his 20s who fell into the Rivière des Prairies around 6 p.m.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, witnesses say the current took the man east.

READ MORE: 30 homes evacuated after flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard

The search was suspended because of darkness, but is scheduled to resume at 12 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened near Riviera Street in Pierrefonds.