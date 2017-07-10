COMMENTARY: Blue Jays go bust again on Sunday

Sunday, bloody Sunday. As the U2 song goes…

I can’t believe the news today

Oh, I can’t close my eyes

And make it go away

How long

How long must we sing this song

Where am I going with this, you ask? Quick, what is the Toronto Blue Jays record when they play on Sunday’s this season?

The have played 14 times on Sunday’s in 2017 and Toronto has won nine of those games and have lost five. That’s a more than respectable record when you consider that of the five Sunday ball games this season that ended up being the rubber match of a series, the Jays have won all five of them.

That’s except for their latest Sunday at the ballpark. Toronto was humiliated 19-1 by the American League leading Houston Astros.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman blames MLB for ‘epidemic’ of blisters

The lopsided boxscore follows last Sunday’s rout at the hands of the Boston Red Sox who thoroughly outclassed the last place Jays 15-1. If my math is correct, Toronto has been outscored 34-2 in their last tgwo Sunday outings.

Jays fans who are constantly sporting rose-coloured glasses will accuse me of focussing on a negative stat, but I think these last two Sundays tell a story.

For as well as Toronto has played over the last week, save of course for Sunday’s 19-1 debacle, the Bluebirds have fallen farther behind in the A.L. Wild Card race, are six games under .500 at the MLB All-Star break, and are being dogged by trade rumours almost daily.

It is clear that the rigors of the season and their less than stellar performance up to this point on the calendar are starting to weigh on this ball club.

The good news is that there are two-and-a-half months left to go. The bad news is… there are two-and-a-half months still to play.